PAC Earns Upset Victory (With Help) Against Darby Allin At AEW Full Gear 2025

PAC wanted a legitimate wrestling match against Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear 2025 with no weapons or shenanigans. However, it's never that simple with the Death Riders, and after a match that was as legitimate as promised, PAC used some underhanded tactics to pick up a major victory.

Despite being heavily bandaged up due to the second degree burns he suffered at the hands of PAC, Darby got the better of the early exchanges, landing a series of arm drags and a Shotgun Dropkick to create distance. PAC tried to keep up with Darby, but he was one step behind as Darby had an answer for everything PAC threw at him. However, once the match went to the apron, that's where things changed as PAC hit a huge Press Slam off the apron, with Darby landing directly on the floor.

Darby did manage to get back in the ring, but PAC took a firm control of the match by ripping off Darby's bandages and abusing the burns on his arms and back. He would then Slingshot Darby's throat into the bottom rope, before hitting a big Irish Whip that saw Darby fly through the ropes and hit the ring post. Darby would get back into things by trapping PAC in the ring skirt and hitting a Tope Suicida, before hitting another Shotgun Dropkick, this time from the top rope to the outside while PAC was sat on a steel chair.

Back in the ring once again and Darby tried to lock in a Guillotine on PAC, but the Englishman got out of it and hit a German and Belly-To-Belly Suplex, the latter of which seeing Darby hit the turnbuckles. Darby rallied back and hit a Lariat for a double down, but it was PAC who took the lead by countering a Coffin Splash into another German Suplex and then a vicious Lariat. PAC would then lock Darby in the Brutalizer, but Darby just about made it to the bottom rope. PAC would then go to the top rope for the Black Arrow, but Darby rolled out of the way and locked in the Scorpion Death Lock. Just as it looked like PAC was going to tap, Wheeler Yuta ran down to distract the referee, but that was so PAC could use a baseball bat to knock Darby out, and PAC picked up the victory.