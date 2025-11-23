Toni Storm & Mina Shirakawa Win At AEW Full Gear, Will Choose Stip In Tag Tournament

The Timeless Love Bombs defeated the Sisters of Sin, the Babes of Wrath, and the pair of Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir in a four-way tag match at AEW Full Gear.

The Sisters of Sin, Skye Blue and Julia Hart, are due to faces the Babes of Wrath, Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament semi-finals, while Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne are due to meet the Timeless Love Bombs, Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa on the other side of the bracket. Saturday's four-way saw an opportunity for the winners to decide a stipulation for their semi-final match.

Shafir and Bayne dominated the opening stages of the match with Storm and Shirakawa their first legal opponents, but all teams would go on to factor into the bout as the action devolved between them all. Shafir looked to have the match won as she locked the Mother's Milk submission to Shirakawa in the middle of the ring, with Bayne holding Storm to prevent her from breaking it up. Storm managed to get Bayne off of her and bundled into Shafir just as Shirakawa looked due to pass out.

Storm dropkicked Shafir to send her into a blind tag from Cameron, allowing her to deliver a crossbody and get a near-fall on Storm in the middle of the ring. However, Storm wiped her out with a sit-out powerbomb, that cover spurring an exchange of covers, won-out by Storm to ensure she and Shirakawa gain the advantage going into their semi-final match.