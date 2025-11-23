Mark Briscoe Wins TNT Title With Violent Victory Over Kyle Fletcher At AEW Full Gear

Kyle Fletcher was seeking the most TNT title defenses when he put his title on the line against Mark Briscoe for the second consecutive pay-per-view when he lost to Mark Briscoe in a No Disqualification match.

The match started off with forearms and quickly moved to the outside. Fletcher and Briscoe both utilized small ladders to injure each other. Fletcher set up six chairs on the outside. Briscoe threw a chair in his face and hit him in the back, causing him to fall across the chair. Callis yelled at Briscoe, which distracted him. Fletcher shoved him, sending him through the table. A bloodied Fletcher kissed Callis on the cheek. Fletcher sat a table against the corner. He blocked a Jay Driller and sent him into the table before powerbombing him, but Briscoe kicked out. Fletcher dumped a pail of thumb tacks into the ring. Fletcher shoved some into his mouth before kicking him. Briscoe suplexed Fletcher into the tacks.

Briscoe pulled out a barbed wired table along with a regular table and a tall ladder. He set up the ladder in the ring and sat up the table over the tacks. Briscoe landed a flipping neckbreaker into the six chairs. Back in the ring, Fletcher joined Briscoe on the ladder and they exchanged blows. Briscoe landed a Froggy Bow off the ladder through the table, but Fletcher kicked out. Briscoe dragged the barbed wire table into the ring.

Fletcher grabbed a screwdriver, but Briscoe stopped him. Fletcher stabbed him repeatedly and licked the point. Fletcher shoved the ref into the ropes to make Briscoe fall. Fletcher shoved the screwdriver under the turnbuckle to make the point stick out. Briscoe got out of the way, Fletcher grabbed it and stabbed Briscoe in the head. He charged at him and hit him in the head before hitting the brainbuster. Briscoe kicked out. He sent Fletcher through the barbed wired table before hitting Jay Driller through the tacks for the win.