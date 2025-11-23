Swerve Strickland Returns At AEW Full Gear Making The Save For Former Rival Adam Page

Swerve Strickland made his return following the main event of Full Gear, confronting new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and The Opps before standing tall alongside "Hangman" Adam Page to conclude the show.

Strickland had been away from the promotion since his loss to Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door in August, failing to wrest the Unified Championship from him on the night. His arrival was preceded by the main event of Full Gear, pitting Joe against Page inside a steel cage for the World Championship; Joe defeated Page with the help of a turn from Hook, earning his second reign with the World Championship and standing above his bloodied rival for what appeared to be the end of the show.

However, the lights went out, and when they returned the figure of Prince Nana was visible on the entrance ramp. New entrance music played to herald Strickland's return, making his entrance and walking down the ramp. Joe gestured to Page as though he was an offering, but Strickland turned to fight the Opps' extras as the core group retreated up the ramp. Page then got up and stood next to Strickland, staring down the Opps to close the show standing stall together.

Strickland captured his first World Championship from Joe at Dynasty 2024, and had last been seen as an ally to the Opps in their joint fight against Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.