WWE's CM Punk Calls World Heavyweight Championship 'An Unexpected Treat'

Ever since his return to WWE, CM Punk has been involved in the main event scene, and many fans were sure it was only a matter of time before he not only headlined WrestleMania, but also captured another world championship. This year, both things happened, and while Punk had to claw his way back up to actually enjoy a reign with the World Heavyweight Championship, the veteran still doesn't see the title as something he was owed. During an interview on "WGN News," Punk described the feeling of being back in WWE as tremendous, and added that he's having the time of his life.

"I think you can see it, you know? This [pointing to the World Heavyweight Championship] is an unexpected treat, and you know I'm like obviously I'm older and more mature, and I feel like I get it now," he explained, noting that the weight of being a world champion in WWE isn't as heavy as it was before, but now he understands that it's all a part of the job. "I know that someday this is all going to be over, so I'm really just enjoying it."

Punk has been very appreciative towards WWE since his return, and in another interview, he also looked back at his Survivor Series 2023 return and claimed that every day since has been a dream. Additionally, he compared his wrestling career to hockey, and expressed how happy he is to just get to 'lace up his skates' again and see all the fans and places around the world.

