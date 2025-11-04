World Champ CM Punk On Returning To WWE Two Years Ago: 'Every Day Has Been A Dream'

One day removed from his World Heavyweight Championship win at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, CM Punk returned to Salt Lake City's Delta Center to enjoy another love of his, professional hockey. In between periods of the Utah Mammoth vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game, "The Second City Saint" then used hockey terms to explain his current run in WWE, which began in November 2023.

"Every day has been a dream," Punk told broadcaster Nick Olczyk. "Honestly, every day is gratitude. Obviously, I love hockey so much. I kind of draw the parallels between my wrestling career and hockey. I'm the old guy in the room now, and I'm just happy I get to lace up my skates and have the privilege to walk the locker room and the halls with a lot of talented young stars. Seeing all the fans, all the places I've been all around the world multiple times, getting to revisit stuff and see the young and the old, we all love wrestling, it's great. It's been a dream."

As a native of "The Windy City," Punk has been a loyal fan of the Chicago Blackhawks for several years, even being on site for the team's 2015 championship parade as a correspondent for Comcast Sportsnet. Most recently, the Blackhawks lost to the Seattle Kraken by a score of 1-3. In similar fashion, the Mammoth fell to the Lightning 2-4 during Sunday's game on the ice.

On "WWE Raw" in New Mexico, Punk started the night by successfully fending off an attack at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed thanks to Logan Paul and a steel chair. Later in the episode, however, Paul blasted Punk with a brass knuckle punch.