Steven Borden, Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer Sting, Makes Indie Wrestling Debut For DEFY

Steven Borden Jr., the son of former AEW star Sting, just made his debut for DEFY Wrestling this past Friday.

During DEFY's Aeon pay-per-view, Borden received a thunderous ovation from the audience in attendance at the Washington Hall in Seattle, before locking up with Nightmare Factory trainee, Kiran Grey.

STEVEN BORDEN MAKING HIS DEBUT AT DEFY WRESTLING TONIGHT. 🦂 Sting's Son, Steven Borden is wrestling his first independent match in Seattle for DEFY. Looking just like this Father.

Borden would pickup the victory against Grey, and was met with "Please Come Back" chants from the crowd as he was leaving the ring. At this time, it's yet to be confirmed when his next match will take place, but following his appearance at DEFY Aeon on Friday night, Borden took to social media to comment on his debut for the promotion.

Last month, Borden made his in-ring debut at an Awesome Championship Wrestling event at the 52Walker art gallery in Manhattan, New York, where he teamed with JD Drake of The Workhorsemen against former WWE star Killer Kross and AEW's Darby Allin. Last year, Borden was famously involved in his father's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, where he and his brother Garrett walked the "The Icon" to the ring dressed as previous versions of himself. Steven represented "Wolfpac Sting," while Garrett appeared as "Surfer Sting," with both brothers having delivered some of their dad's trademark moves throughout the contest.