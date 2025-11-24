Kris Statlander Takes Issue With 'Underdog' Label While Carrying AEW Women's Title

To the surprise of some, Kris Statlander walked out of Saturday's AEW Full Gear still carrying the AEW Women's World Championship after a hard-fought match against Mercedes Mone. Statlander appeared at the post-show scrum to answer questions from the media, and the champion shared her displeasure at the way some doubted her ability to get the job done.

"I have many thoughts coming into today, especially with being perceived as a big underdog, because I have had quite a successful year," Statlander said, running down some of her recent accomplishments. "The fact that people still doubted me as a viable threat to Mercedes, even when I said I'm not the same person [that lost to her before], is a little bit of a slap in the face. Because how am I the underdog when I have something she's never had?"

Statlander then stated that she used those doubts as fuel for the match, which ended with the champion hitting her finisher on Mone and pinning her for the three-count. Additionally, she recognized that there were still plenty of supporters who believed in her the whole way through.

The underdog label is nothing new to Statlander, who recalled having to overcome injury and significant losses to build herself up to where she is today. Still, she hopes she's now done enough to earn more confidence from the audience in future bouts.

"I hope people believe in me more after today," Statlander continued. "If I have to keep proving it, I will. But, you know, it's your own fault for not believing in me."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW and Kris Statlander while providing a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.