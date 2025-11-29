How WWE HOFer Stone Cold Steve Austin Became One Of Wrestling's Top Talkers

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has had one of the most unique meteoric rises in the history of wrestling, but "The Texas Rattlesnake" wasn't always the explosive promo he is today. Hardcore fans know he came up in the industry as The Ringmaster, but on an episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s "DJD Classic" podcast, Austin revealed more about how he found his voice, in addition to finding his WWE Hall of Fame-worthy character.

Austin explained his origins in Dallas, Texas at "Gentleman" Chris Adams' wrestling school, which he saw a commercial about when he was in college. He said he signed up, and five months later, he had his first match, but the promo aspect didn't come as naturally to him.

"I go out there and I start trying to talk, because they're trying to promote the school," Austin explained. "I got a few promo opportunities and when you first start off, your voice is kind of high. You don't know how to talk from your diaphragm. You don't know what to say. You haven't really created a character, so there's no base... to build from. So, you flounder. When you go out there, where you're doing the best you can, but, you know, when you s*** the bed, you have done just that. When you fall on your face enough, you learn, 'Hey, man, this is sink or swim. These are shark-infested waters. You better succeed, or your a** is going to get left behind.'"

Austin explained things started to change for him in WCW. He said they didn't know what to do with him, as officials didn't think he had "it" yet. He credited his partnership with Brian Pillman, as Pillman knew how to talk "whenever there was a microphone in his face," so Austin knew he needed to step it up.