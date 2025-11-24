Ricochet Teases Chase For Unexpected AEW Title After National Championship Victory

At AEW Full Gear, Ricochet made history when he became the first-ever AEW National Champion. Coming out of the event, he's now aiming to rake in even more championship gold alongside his Demand stablemates Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun.

"Once again, yes, again, we're very hungry for gold," Ricochet said at the Full Gear post-show media scrum. "They obviously want some hardware around their waist. And again, this is just the beginning. So whether it's tag, whether it's trios, whether one of these guys have to win the Continental Classic, we're coming after everything that the company has to offer. I might come for [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan]'s job next. You better watch out." Further elaborating, Ricochet noted that the AEW Women's World Championship, currently held by Kris Statlander, is not exempt from his hunger either.

Under the AEW-ROH banner, Kaun and Liona have already enjoyed multiple reigns as Ring of Honor World Six Man Tag Team Champions, with Brian Cage as their third co-title holder. With his victory at Full Gear, Ricochet marked the beginning of his first title reign since joining AEW in August 2024. The general feeling of holding gold, however, is far from foreign to him.

"This isn't a place that I haven't been before, but to be the inaugural National Champion when there was a plethora of talent into that match, that all were vying for the same thing, and [The Demand] came in with a plan," Ricochet said. "We had a plan set early, thanks to the no rules, and to be the one out of all those guys vying for this thing, to be the one to win, it feels great. But again, it feels very familiar."

