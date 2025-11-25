Gunther And Solo Sikoa Advance In WWE Last Time Is Now Tournament, Following Injury

Gunther and Solo Sikoa will meet in the semi-finals of the Last Time is Now Tournament after their wins during "WWE Raw."

Gunther defeated Carmelo Hayes in the first quarter-final of the night. Hayes worked much of the match from beneath Gunther, with the "Ring General" dominating over his opponent in the early stages with chops and lariats. Each and every time Hayes sought to create some space, he was plucked or struck out of the air and brought down to the mat. Gunther looked to finish things off with his signature powerbomb, but Hayes reversed the move into a DDT; he tried to press his advantage but Gunther sent him to the outside of the ring to halt the rally.

Hayes hit the First 48 codebreaker to Gunther before looking for Nothing But Net from the top rope, but Gunther chopped him, going for a second that Hayes avoided to send his hand crashing into the ring post. Hayes would then look to win the match via count-out, battling Gunther at ringside and hitting a DDT to the floor. Gunther beat the count at nine seconds, turning Hayes inside out with a lariat and hitting the powerbomb. Hayes kicked out, prompting Gunther to cinch in the sleeper, which he also fought out before another powerbomb saw Gunther score the winning pinfall.

Solo Sikoa faced Penta in the second quarter-final bout of the night, though the action would barely get started before Penta landed hard on his shoulder and the match was put on hold. Sikoa was kept away while medical staff attended to Penta at ringside, and when the commercial break was over it was announced that the luchador would be unable to continue. As a result, Sikoa was declared the winner and advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament on a technicality.