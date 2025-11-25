AJ Lee And Stephanie McMahon Bury Hatchet Over WWE Women's Division Issues

At the height of her career, AJ Lee was one of the most popular women in WWE, but she was never booked as strongly as many of her fans felt she should've been. Around that time, Lee and Stephanie McMahon had a public exchange where she criticized her and the women's division's handling, and in an appearance on McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast, the two looked back at their differences and the way forward.

"I feel like, in a weird way, we're both kind of proud of how far we've come," Lee said after noting that she wasn't going to brush past the "elephant in the room" of the past between her and McMahon. "A long time ago, the women's division was in a different spot and it felt like an uphill battle a lot of the time and I was one of the first people really fighting for it quite vocally." She then added that usually being the first to stand up against something means you end up getting hurt while going head-on against the establishment.

Following this, Lee addressed the social media spat, recalling that McMahon had posted a Patricia Arquette quote about equal pay. "Then, I retweeted it and I said 'Well, like, now we're talking about 'use your voice,' we don't get equal pay, essentially, yet we're bringing in more eyeballs than a lot of men?'" she recalled. "It was probably pretty feisty."