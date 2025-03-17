The Match That Transformed WWE's Women Division Forever

When it comes to the evolving landscape of the women's division in WWE, there are dozens of individuals who can be credited with helping the style get taken more seriously, from generational standouts like Alundra Blayze and the Jumping Bomb Angels to modern wrestlers such as Becky Lynch and Bayley. Along the way, certain moments have pushed the boundaries and shown that women's wrestling is just as exciting as men's. One of the most important matches in the division's history took place on an episode of "WWE Raw" in 2004, with Trish Stratus facing Lita in the main event.

Four years earlier, WWE signed Stratus and Lita, both of whom were already fans of pro wrestling and had at least some experience in the industry. While the vast majority of women's wrestling matches of the era were short and intended as little more than showcases for the attractive performers, Stratus and Lita (along with other wrestlers like Jazz) began putting on more competitive and athletic bouts. They were raising the bar and, in the process, setting things up for the "Women's Revolution" that would come later.