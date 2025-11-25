WWE's Becky Lynch Comments On Upcoming Star Trek Role As Her Character Is Revealed

Last year, it was revealed that WWE star Becky Lynch was cast in the Star Trek spin-off "Starfleet Academy," and on Tuesday afternoon, fans were given their first look at "The Man" in her newest acting role.

In an exclusive article published by Collider, a photo of Lynch dressed as a Starfleet officer was unveiled, where she will be in Operations Gold as part of the bridge crew in the show. Following the reveal, Lynch took to social media to share her reaction to the first look.

"Everyone's FAVORITE wrestler turned actor will be starring in one of the most ICONIC franchises in TV history. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy premieres in January on Paramount+. You can get a sneak peek of just how AMAZING I look here. Small correction Collider, I'm not one of WWE's biggest stars, I'M THE BIGGEST!"

Earlier this year, Lynch admitted during an interview that she wasn't the biggest fan of Star Trek growing up and often didn't keep up with the television series, but was always drawn to the movies throughout the years.

"I grew up when Star Trek was one of the two shows that was on TV in Ireland, on whatever four channels we had, so it was always on in the background. I can't say that I sat down and watched, but I did love the movies. And Colm Meaney. We all love Colm Meaney, any time he was on, you sit down and watch that."

Alongside Lynch, the first season of "Starfleet Academy" also stars Holly Hunter, Mary Wiseman, Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr and Robert Picardo. Other new faces that will be making their Star Trek debut include Stephen Colbert, Paul Giamatti and Tatiana Malany. Lynch has also been no stranger to getting involved in several projects outside of professional wrestling, having been featured in Happy Gilmore 2 and playing Cyndi Lauper in the popular sitcom, Young Rock.