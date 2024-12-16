Ex-WWE Star Becky Lynch Announces Upcoming Role In Iconic Science Fiction Franchise

Since her departure from WWE back in May, former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch has kept a relatively low profile, making the occasional public speaking/comic-con appearance, or showing up for WWE's big media event with Netflix earlier this month. But with 2024 now wrapping up, Lynch has decided to take on a new project; unfortunately for wrestling fans, it's not one that involves Lynch getting back in the ring.

Taking to X Monday afternoon, an enthusiastic Lynch announced that she would be starring in the first season of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," which will premiere on Paramount+ in 2025.

"You know, when you've been champion of the world, there's only one place to go next, and that's...to the stars!" Lynch said in a video. "And I am so excited to share with all of you that I am joining 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' as part of the bridge crew. And lads, this has been the most incredible experience, acting alongside...just a spectacular cast and crew. And I cannot wait for all of you to check it out when it comes out on Paramount+. And hey; live long and prosper!"

Not your average average Starfleet officer! I'm beaming in to the first season of @StarTrek: Starfleet Academy on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/GlCCttnCIO — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2024

A continuation of the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Discovery," "Starfleet Academy" follows a new wave of Starfleet cadets and their rise through the ranks. In addition to Lynch, the show will star Academy Award winner Holly Hunter stars as the chancellor of the Starfleet Academy, and comedian Tig Notaro as an engineer. Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti, "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany, and "The Mummy" star Oded Fehr also star in a recurring or guest capacity.

"Starfleet Academy" is scheduled to air for ten episodes in its first season. At this time, however, it's unknown if it will air in 2025 or 2026.