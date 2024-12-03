Former Champ Expected At WWE-Netflix Media Event

With only a month remaining before "WWE Raw" heads off of cable and begins its beautiful friendship with Netflix, it makes sense that WWE and the streaming platform would be upping the ante regarding promotion for the premiere. That includes copious amounts of advertising, and a media event today being held at Netflix's Los Angeles headquarters, featuring several WWE higher ups and wrestlers. Normally this wouldn't be huge news, except for the fact that a name not seen on WWE TV in awhile maybe showing up.

Following up on a previous report, PWInsider confirmed the WWE names scheduled for the media event. Among the talents are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, The Miz, and Bianca Belair, among others, while WWE President Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque are also expected to be in attendance.

The surprising name listed, however, is former Women's Champion Becky Lynch. This tidbit comes as Lynch's future has been in question since May, when she officially became a free agent following two consecutive losses to Morgan. Should this report turn out to be true, it would signal that Lynch and WWE have come to new terms on a contract.

While Lynch has been on the open market, it's long been assumed that she and WWE would continue their working relationship, which began back in 2013. As WWE's debut on Netflix has drawn closer, reports have also suggested that a new contract for Lynch was imminent, and that she could return to WWE as soon as "Raw's" Netflix debut. Lynch herself stated recently that she still had unfinished business with members of the "Raw" roster.