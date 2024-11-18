Becky Lynch Provides An Update On Her WWE Future

Becky Lynch will reportedly return to WWE before the "Raw" premiere on Netflix, which will take place on January 6, 2025. As of this writing, "The Man" has yet to confirm when she will return to the squared circle at all, let alone in time for the red brand's historic shift to streaming. However, she has provided a huge update that suggests more wrestling is in her future.

As documented by Sports Illustrated, Lynch was a guest at the 2024 Vulture Festival. During her interview, she addressed her ongoing WWE hiatus and confirmed that she isn't retired. Furthermore, it seems that she has unfinished business with some people on the "Raw" roster.

"If you think I'm going out with Dominik [Mysterio] slamming a cage door in my face, that's definitely not gonna happen," Lynch revealed.

The last time WWE fans saw Lynch, she was engaged in a feud with Mysterio and current WWE Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan. Her final bout was a cage match against Morgan on the May 27 episode of "Raw," which she lost due to "Dirty Dom" assisting his current on-screen partner.

Lynch's WWE contract expired a few days after that match, and she opted not to re-sign due to reportedly wanting to take some time off. Other reports indicated that both sides couldn't come to terms on a financial agreement, with Lynch reportedly requesting $2 million per year. However, "The Man's" comments at the Vulture Festival suggest that she's ready to return to the ring, and she might be interested in rekindling some old rivalries.

