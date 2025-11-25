WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Clarifies Recent AEW Comments

Eric Bischoff's time running WCW gave him an insight into the business that he never shies away from sharing, especially when it comes to AEW and Tony Khan, who has previously drawn comparisons to Bischoff during his days as WCW President. However, Bischoff claims his words, though often piercing, aren't meant to tear AEW down but to give Khan something to think about.

"One of the first things I said when I got branded as a Tony Khan hater or an AEW hater wasn't hate – it was really good advice," he explained during his "83 Weeks" podcast, noting that he simply cautioned Khan that if there was not growth, AEW was dying. "There's no better illustration of that point that I made five or six years ago than where AEW is at right now."

Bischoff then hit back at the claims that he enjoys running his mouth about AEW, stating that he actually doesn't like talking about AEW nor spending much time thinking about the promotion and simply answers questions he's asked.

"My criticism towards AEW and Tony Khan has been granted. It's probably a little salty. Probably drew blood once or twice, but my criticism is based in fact." he expressed. "I wish Tony would listen to criticism whether it's from me or Jim Cornette. ... You may not like the way it comes out, you may not like the package that information is in, but the value of that information Is, nonetheless, really important."

