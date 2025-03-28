Why Eric Bischoff Urges AEW Boss Tony Khan To Be The 'Better Man'

Earlier this month, it was announced that former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame. The "Total Package" joins the class of 2025 alongside Triple H, Michelle McCool, and the Natural Disasters, but who will induct him has remained up for debate. In an interview with "83 Weeks," Luger told Eric Bischoff that he's currently trying to get both Diamond Dallas Page and Sting to induct him. However, with "The Icon" still under a Legends-esque contract with AEW, many have questioned if President Tony Khan will allow him to make a one-time WWE appearance. That said, according to Bischoff, it would be in Khan's best interest to allow Luger's tag partner and former rival to appear at the Hall Of Fame.

"The person that wants Sting to induct him isn't Triple H, it's not Nick Khan, it's not Ari Emanuel, it's Lex Luger. That's his privilege, it should be, it's important to him ... if I was Tony and positioned the way Tony is positioned right now, I would be the bigger man ... if I'm Tony Khan and I really believe that, 'they're the bullies and they've been beating me up and trying to run circles around me and disrupt my tours and my big events,' and if I really believed all that, now is the time that I would prove I'm bigger than them."

According to recent reports, WWE is trying to grant Luger his wishes of having Sting induct him into the Hall Of Fame, but there's still uncertainty about AEW needing to sign off on the appearance.

