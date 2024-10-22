Sting Discusses His New Multi-Year AEW Deal, What's Next For Him

Fans of wrestling legend Sting were sad to see him retire from in-ring action at AEW Revolution this year, but it was revealed this week that "The Icon" has signed what he described as the AEW equivalent of a WWE legends deal. Sting dropped the news in an exclusive interview with "Kayfabe Friends." Though he won't be getting physical any longer at 64 years old, he'll still be involved with the promotion.

"I signed a multi-year deal with AEW. Obviously not to wrestle anymore, but it's like a licensing deal," he explained. "A Legends deal, if you want to call it that. I'll do appearances with them on and off depending on what they want and all."

Sting did not elaborate further on when he would be popping up in AEW again. He was last seen at All In at Wembley Stadium to rescue Allin following Allin's first coffin match loss, before the Young Bucks and Jack Perry could light the coffin on fire. "The Icon" signed with AEW in late 2020 and returned to in-ring action, following his WWE retirement in 2016, at Revolution in 2021. He and Allin won 29 tag team matches before Sting's retirement in March, ending a career that began four decades earlier in 1985.

In terms of what his future holds outside of wrestling, Sting discussed his love of real estate, though he explained that he's an investor, not a real estate agent, saying he was flipping houses before the term "flipping houses" was invented.

