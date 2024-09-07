AEW President Tony Khan Discusses Sting's Role In AEW

After retiring from professional wrestling in March at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Sting made a surprise return to AEW at All In. "The Icon" came to the aid of his close friend Darby Allin, after Allin had just lost a Coffin Match to Jack Perry for the TNT Championship. Perry looked to set the coffin on fire with Allin inside, but Sting made sure that his former tag team partner was not leaving London burnt to a crisp. This has got some fans wondering whether Sting has actually retired or not, and whether there is a chance that he might get back in the ring for one more match. However, during the recent media call to promote All Out on September 7, AEW President Tony Khan clarified any misconceptions.

Advertisement

"Sting is with AEW, and he's retired from wrestling," Khan said. "He's not going to have any more matches after the great send-off at Revolution, Sting has retired undefeated in AEW as a world champion, and I think Sting had this incredible send-off from wrestling. But he's still very much a huge part of the AEW family. Sting and Darby Allin have formed a friendship that extends to real life, and Sting is a close friend of mine as well, and I'm very blessed to have Sting as part of the AEW family."

Khan went on to say that Sting brings a lot of positivity to the locker room whenever he stops by, including the recent residency the company had in Texas, where he visited backstage. The AEW CEO hopes that he will be able to call Sting a member of the AEW family for the foreseeable future, and is always open to having him involved with the company whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Advertisement

Please credit AEW when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.