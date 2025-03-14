Lex Luger Wants These Two Stars To Induct Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame

After years of people wondering if he was ever going to be inducted, Lex Luger will take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame this April as he will be part of the class of 2025. The announcement came via Cody Rhodes, who made a surprise visit to DDP's house where Luger has been doing yoga in order to improve his mobility, and it seems that Luger has already put a lot of thought into his induction, revealing on the "83 Weeks" podcast that he would like two people to induct him rather than one.

"I'm trying to get two guys instead of one," Luger said, explaining that he only wants to have a short portion of the induction where he can speak from the heart, rather than having a long, pre-prepared speech. "I'd like DDP, [I've] been trying to work on the walk, we don't know–we're not there yet...we're hoping, but man if I could have two guys up there with me, man DDP on one shoulder kind of spotting me and Sting on the other if it's possible. That would be like wow, that would be amazing, so we shall see, but if I have anything to say about that, that would be my pick."

Luger recently called DDP one of his best friends, and someone who has improved his way of life so much that he doesn't know where he would be without the creator of DDPYoga. As for Sting, he is one of Luger's oldest friends, the man who he has teamed with more than anyone throughout his career, and someone who Luger got to see retire in person as he was in attendance for Sting's final match at AEW Revolution 2024.

Please credit "83 Weeks" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.