WWE Great Lex Luger Details Relationship With DDP, How He's Improved Quality Of Life

Ever since suffering a nerve impingement in 2007, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Lex Luger has struggled with his health to the point where he was temporarily paralysed and relied on a wheelchair to get around. There had been moments where he showed improvement, but Luger has been unable to walk unassisted for many years. However, that could all change thanks to his work with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and the DDP Yoga program. Luger recently gave an update on his work with DDP during the recent "For The Love of Wrestling" convention, and for the first time in a long time, Luger is excited about what's to come in his future.

"Me and DDP always had a good friendship, but we developed an amazing, incredible bond and friendship. The stuff he does with guys, and the way he puts them out there for other people, it's just a part of his DNA and who he is. I'm so thankful for his friendship, we've grown to be best of friends." Luger even revealed that DDP has built his own house in Florida, complete with a guest room specifically for Luger on the ground floor which he calls 'The Total Package' suite. "We've made some incredible strides," Luger said. "He'd get mad at me if I stood up and tried to show off a little bit right now so I'm going to stay down."

"The Total Package" rounded off by saying that his quality of life has dramatically improved over the past nine months working with DDP. to the point where he started believing that he may have been in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, but thanks to DDP, that no longer looks to be the case.

