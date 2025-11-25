CM Punk Thinks WWE Should Hold An Event At Chicago's Most Iconic Venue

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has wrestled at just about every major venue in North America you can think of. Arenas like Madison Square Garden in New York, stadiums like Ford Field in Detroit, and just about every building with a roof in his home city of Chicago. However, there is one venue that he hasn't wrestled at, and funnily enough, it's in Chicago. With that said, Punk explained during a recent appearance on the "Mostly Sports" podcast why that one building still alludes him to this day.

"Wrigley Field, just wrestle at Wrigley Field, I'm putting that one out in the universe right now," Punk said. "The executives are chomping at the bit, they want a WWE show. The problem with it, and I'll throw Major League Baseball under the bus...is they won't release the schedule for the coming [year]. They won't release the schedule until, you know, they want to. So we can't get a jump start and look at dates and stuff like that. Yes, Wrigley hosts concerts in the summertime and stuff like that, but they won't give us a big enough head start to figure out dates. It's why I was kind of rooting for the [Los Angeles] Dodgers to win the World Series to further solidify the lockout in 2027, because yeah, I'm 100% selfish. If there's no baseball in 2027, that means I'm selling out Wrigley Field."

Baseball stadiums are typically reserved for WWE Premium Live Events such as the Royal Rumble, with WrestleMania and SummerSlam now taking place at NFL stadiums during the league's off-season. Despite this, with a man like Punk on the WWE roster who is synonymous with the city of Chicago, a WWE event at Wrigley Field certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility.

