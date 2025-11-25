Claudio Castagnoli Bringing AEW Allies To CMLL For Upcoming World Title Match

CMLL has revealed, through a video sent by Claudio Castagnoli, that the AEW star will be bringing some of his Death Rider allies to Arena Mexico this week to challenge Gran Guerrero for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship.

¡Claudio Castagnoli ha respondido al reto abierto del Gran Guerrero por el Campeonato Mundial Completo del CMLL! Claudio Castagnoli has answered Gran Guerrero's open challenge for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship!

Although Castagnoli did not clarify in the video, it was confirmed by CMLL that the match will take place at this week's Viernes Espectacular on November 28. Castagnoli will be joined by Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta, though it doesn't sound like Jon Moxley, PAC, or Marina Shafir will be making the trip. That's notable, as fans are expecting tensions to rise between Moxley and the rest of the group as he continually falls short in the ring.

Win or lose, after wrapping up his match against Guerrero, Castagnoli and company will have to head back to AEW in quick fashion. Castagnoli is taking part in the Continental Classic tournament alongside stablemates Moxley and PAC. The round-robin tournament features Moxley and Castagnoli in the Blue league, meaning they'll face off at least once, while PAC is in the Gold league.

This won't be Castagnoli's first time competing in CMLL. In addition to his match at the co-branded Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year, Castagnoli wrestled three matches at Arena Mexico in 2024.

Guerrero has held the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship for 1,114 days and counting. He won the title by defeating Hechicero in November 2022, with Guerrero defending the title just seven times since. One of those defenses came just days ago, with Guerrero defeating AEW's The Beast Mortos on November 23.