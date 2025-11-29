Matt Hardy Thinks Jeff Hardy Is Atoning For AEW 'Downfall'

The Hardy's run in AEW was supposed to be generational, and the promotion where they'd have likely had their last hurrah and take on Adam "Edge" Copeland and Christian Cage one last time, and/or even The Dudley Boyz. Unfortunately, not only wasn't it Matt Hardy's chance to finally be booked correctly, Jeff Hardy had a very public relapse that almost resulted in felony charges and by June 2024, neither brother was signed to AEW.

Despite any criticisms or opinions fans may have, Jeff takes responsibility for the way their run ended in AEW.

"He felt like he was part of the reason our downfall happened in AEW, and to a degree he was," Matt expressed during an episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "If you have a tag team partner in pro wrestling, it often affects you when your tag team partner makes a mistake, and Jeff felt really, really terrible about it."

Matt then claimed that Jeff had a lot of regret about how their run in AEW turned about, but further claimed that Jeff feels happy and glad to be given new opportunities in TNA. "That makes me happy, because for the longest time, he was so down on himself," Matt expressed. "During those times in AEW, there were times where both myself and Jeff. Especially me when I was there and not doing anything...like, I love this, but kind of this doesn't feel like something I love, right now."

