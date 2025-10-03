Ex-AEW Stars Matt & Jeff Hardy Explain Decision To Return To TNA, 'Cement Our Legacy'

After wrapping up a four-year run in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy returned to TNA Wrestling and attacked then-TNA World Champion Moose at the 2024 Rebellion event. According to Matt, his decision to re-join TNA came after multiple conversations with officials, including current talent relations and creative team member Tommy Dreamer, who instilled confidence in him to ultimately move forward with the company.

"TNA just felt like a place that we could go to and we could contribute and they would utilize us," Matt told "I Love Wrestling." "Tommy Dreamer is the guy doing the booking and he was pretty persuasive. I've always had a great relationship with him. He's really good about knowing how to utilize myself and Jeff in the best way possible. At TNA, I thought I would be looked at as valuable and Jeff did as well. They really put us in the perfect position to succeed. As you can see, it has definitely worked because there's been so much growth of TNA over the last year."

Two months after Matt's resurgence in TNA, Jeff Hardy followed suit by helping his brother fend off a post-match ambush at the hands of The System at Against All Odds. Admittedly, Jeff was initially hesitant to return to TNA after his own AEW contract expiration due to feeling uncertain of what creative plans the promotion may have for him. Upon further assessing the situation, however, Jeff recalled a number of positive memories from his previous stint in TNA.

"I had so many great moments and memories in TNA," Jeff said. "That's when I started painting eyes on my eyelids back in 2012 and had a really good run there. This is perfect. Then I thought, 'Oh my god, I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be and this is going to be great when I go back to the TNA dimension to save my brother once again.'"