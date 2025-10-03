Ex-AEW Stars Matt & Jeff Hardy Explain Decision To Return To TNA, 'Cement Our Legacy'
After wrapping up a four-year run in All Elite Wrestling, Matt Hardy returned to TNA Wrestling and attacked then-TNA World Champion Moose at the 2024 Rebellion event. According to Matt, his decision to re-join TNA came after multiple conversations with officials, including current talent relations and creative team member Tommy Dreamer, who instilled confidence in him to ultimately move forward with the company.
"TNA just felt like a place that we could go to and we could contribute and they would utilize us," Matt told "I Love Wrestling." "Tommy Dreamer is the guy doing the booking and he was pretty persuasive. I've always had a great relationship with him. He's really good about knowing how to utilize myself and Jeff in the best way possible. At TNA, I thought I would be looked at as valuable and Jeff did as well. They really put us in the perfect position to succeed. As you can see, it has definitely worked because there's been so much growth of TNA over the last year."
Two months after Matt's resurgence in TNA, Jeff Hardy followed suit by helping his brother fend off a post-match ambush at the hands of The System at Against All Odds. Admittedly, Jeff was initially hesitant to return to TNA after his own AEW contract expiration due to feeling uncertain of what creative plans the promotion may have for him. Upon further assessing the situation, however, Jeff recalled a number of positive memories from his previous stint in TNA.
"I had so many great moments and memories in TNA," Jeff said. "That's when I started painting eyes on my eyelids back in 2012 and had a really good run there. This is perfect. Then I thought, 'Oh my god, I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be and this is going to be great when I go back to the TNA dimension to save my brother once again.'"
Matt & Jeff Aim To Carve Their Legacy, While Also Boosting Younger Stars
Following last year's Against All Odds event, Matt and Jeff continued to work for TNA under a pair of handshake agreements. That dynamic eventually changed in November as the legendary tag team partners each inked an official one-deal that extends through December 2025.
In the present day, Matt and Jeff reign as the TNA World Tag Team Champions, set to defend their titles against their famous rivals, The Dudley Boyz, at Bound For Glory on October 12. When asked about how their current, and fourth, TNA tag title reign translates to the overall Hardy Boyz legacy, Matt emphasized it as significant.
"We are really working hard to cement our legacy," Matt said. "Even coming in to TNA and being together as a team, we just wanted to show how we could contribute. We wanted to also show how we could be selfless and help young teams and try and build young teams and give them a rub and let people who may know us from being on TV now for 27 years. I know the Hardys, but they discover The Rascalz or they discover a First Class or whoever it may be. It's been great. They put us in a position to succeed. We feel valuable, and that's really important at this stage of the game for us."
Jeff echoed Matt's sentiments, noting his appreciation for feeling like a valuable asset once again. In the grand scheme of things, though, Jeff too aims to bring a spotlight to the younger talents on the TNA roster, such as X-Division Champion Leon Slater.
