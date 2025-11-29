CM Punk Explains Differences Between Current World Title Run And First In WWE

With a victory over Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, CM Punk began his seventh world title reign in WWE. His first came back in 2008, courtesy of a successful Money in the Bank cash-in on Adam "Edge" Copeland. In between, Punk asserts that he's evolved tremendously.

"I definitely think when I won the belt the first time, it was just like I need to hold on to this thing and I need to prove to everybody why I'm the champion," Punk told "Mostly Sports" when asked about the difference between his first and latest world title reign. "It's like almost this unhealthy obsession with it, and not living in the moment, always thinking ahead like what's coming next? How can I further raise my stock and prove to people that I belong here? There's absolutely none of that now.

"Now I'm pretty secure and you know who I am. I have the empirical data to prove that I am exactly everything I've ever said I was to back it up. So this time I'm just kind of in the moment. I'm just loving it, just staying present."

Following his big victory over Edge on "WWE Raw," Punk defended the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the likes of John "Bradshaw" Layfield and Batista. A punt from Randy Orton later left him unable to defend the respective title in a scramble match at WWE Unforgiven 2008; Chris Jericho replaced him and went on to win the championship at the event.

After Seth Rollins vacated the revived WWE World Heavyweight Championship in October 2025, Punk and Jey Uso fought over it at SNME, with Punk emerging triumphant after multiple GTS deliveries.

