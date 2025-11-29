AEW President Tony Khan Reflects On His Growth As A Booker

In 2019, Tony Khan kicked off All Elite Wrestling alongside his Executive Vice Presidents and became a pro wrestling booker without any prior professional experience, and somehow the fledgling promotion was spoken of in the same conversations as WWE. Despite this, Khan's booking has been criticized by both fans and wrestling veterans alike, but six years into the industry, he believes he's grown as a booker.

"I put the shows together and this year, I feel like, I've been especially hands-on about every episode, every segment, the way I was at Daily's Place in the Pandemic," Khan explained during an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show." Khan then recalled that he vowed to step back and look at booking the way he did early on and decided to stop doing things he knew wouldn't work even after being pressured. "It's like a diet. You do your best to stick to it – nobody's perfect – but once in a while I might do something against my better judgment; but I kinda told myself: stop doing things against my better judgment."

Despite this, Khan claims he does listen to ideas and again praised those who work closely with him in running AEW. "It's evolving and changing and the one consistent thing is there's one person that does all the shows, and it's me!" he added, noting that across the year, there will never be a single person who attends all AEW's shows other than him.