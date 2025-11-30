Rhyno Remembers Failing WWE Tryout, Making It To The Company Anyway

ECW legend Rhyno made a name for himself in the promotion and is considered by many to be one of the greatest names to walk out of ECW. But, while he'd go on to enjoy the rest of his career in both WWE and TNA, his original tryout didn't go very well and put him on a path outside of the promotion.

"I had a tryout in 1998, and nothing went well," Rhyno admitted during an interview on the "WWE Retrospective." "I believe God works in mysterious ways, but and then in that same camp, Christian got hired and I didn't."

Rhyno noted how Edge and Christian enjoyed a lot of success in WWE while he was in ECW, but they both looked out of him despite this, and pushed to get him brought in. Rhyno would eventually make his way into WWE, where he'd be a part of the ill-fated 'Invasion' angle, but this led to several opportunities for him.

"Just to be in the ring with guys like Austin and Undertaker and Kane, and all those things," he recalled. "And then when Stephanie [McMahon] owned ECW and it was good to work with her." Rhyno further admitted that getting to work the angle worked out a lot for him.

Looking back at his biggest angles, Rhyno fondly recalled the spot where he got to 'Gore' Chris Jericho through a screen, which the former ECW Champion didn't think would have the staying power it's had.

"I'm like 'this will get over like a fart in church,'" he recalled. "But everybody puts that over, and I'm happy! That's why I tell everybody, you know, I'm not always right!"

