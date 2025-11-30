Rusev Looks Back On Rocky Start To WWE Career Before Finding His Identity

Rusev continued by outlining his difficulty with building his WWE persona, explaining that he turned to his favorite pop culture icons from the 1980s to help him create "The Bulgarian Brute."

"It's so hard to find the identity because that's also another challenge is, when you go to developmental, it's like, hey who you are? And you're like, I'm Miro from Bulgaria. I came to be a professional wrestler. But that doesn't work out for anybody, brother. You need to find something more entertaining right? You need to find that character that's going to draw these people, the eyes, the money ... that took me a while," he said. "I started going watching all my favorite bad guys from like Kickboxer, Blood Sport from the 80s and all these. That's how I started drawing inspiration for my character."

After reflecting on the early stages of his WWE career, Rusev advised that newer professional wrestlers should focus on using their true personality outside of the ring and amplify it by 1000 to discover their character, rather than trying to create something that they're not. The 39-year-old also admitted that he could be legitimately mean and nasty if he wanted to be, and would focus on incorporating those emotions into his on-screen persona instead of pretending to be a character that doesn't align with him.

