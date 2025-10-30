Former WWE, AEW Star CJ Perry Launching New Podcast, First Guest To Be SNME Competitor

Former WWE star CJ Perry, also known as Lana, hasn't appeared on professional wrestling television since 2023, but next month, she's set to debut her newest project titled the "Identity Crisis Podcast," and her first guest will be three-time United States Champion and her husband, Rusev.

On Thursday, Perry took to social media to share a clip from the first episode of the podcast, where Rusev explained the importance of his on-screen character being an amplified version of himself.

"Stepping into the podcast is @tobemiro, "professional Bulgarian bad guy" and real life husband to @thecjperry! First episode goes live 11/3 on @spotify – make sure to subscribe & rate 5 stars! Filmed & recorded at @passes"

Perry created her new show alongside film producer Johnathan Saba, who has worked on movies such as "Knox Goes Away" and "Wrong Turn," while holding several executive positions in multiple entertainment companies. Outside of Rusev, Perry has yet to reveal any future guests that will appear on her show. Additionally, the new episode will mark the first time that Perry and Rusev have made an on-screen appearance together since their time in All Elite Wrestling, as they briefly separated in 2024 before reconnecting and renewing their wedding vows earlier this year.

This upcoming weekend, Rusev will look to capture gold in WWE for the first time since 2019 when he competes in a triple threat match against Dominik Mysterio and Penta for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. Over the last month, Rusev has challenged Mysterio for the title twice, but the reigning champion managed to escape with two victories after cheating to defeat the 39-year-old on both occasions.