Dominik Mysterio To Defend WWE Men's Intercontinental Title In Triple Threat At SNME

It is official: "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Penta and Rusev in a Triple Treat at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The news comes after Monday's Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's match was stopped in its tracks by the interfering forces of Los Americanos, leaving neither Penta nor Rusev the definitive next challenger for Mysterio's midcard title. Shortly after the trio of masked troublemakers spoiled Penta and Rusev's match, Adam Pearce confronted current champion Mysterio, who was seen talking to Los Americanos mere moments before, in a backstage segment. Pearce interrogated Mysterio about his affiliation with Los Americanos, and the Mysterio sheepishly lied.

"I was just telling them that it's pretty crazy that they'd do something like that, in attacking Penta and Rusev — a thought they came up with all on their own — because now, Penta and Rusev are going to go after them," Mysterio claimed. "Which is crazy to me! I didn't...I don't know if they thought that through, to be honest."

Pearce cut through Mysterio's excuses swiftly, and clarified that Penta and Rusev were not concerned with Los Americanos, but with the Intercontinental Championship. Pearce ordered Mysterio to defend his Intercontinental Championship against the two contenders at Saturday Night's Main Event, which is scheduled to arrive in Salt Lake City come Saturday, November 1.

"No hablo ingles," Mysterio weakly responded.

Penta and Rusev have been Mysterio's most recent challengers, but all of their attempts to snatch the gold from Mysterio's waist have left the challengers defeated and title-less. While Triple Threats inherently put the champion at a disadvantage, the no-disqualification stipulation of the match type could see Mysterio call on outside help to retain his title.

As of writing, Mysterio was been Intercontinental Champion since WrestleMania 41. By Saturday, his reign will break the 195-day mark.