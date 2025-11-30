Killer Kross Plays Coy About Whether WWE Act Was Inspired By Him And Scarlett

Killer Kross' departure from WWE came as a shock to many of his fans, especially considering that Kross has stated that dealings ultimately fell through because the promotion was angling to re-sign him without his wife, Scarlett Boudreaux. However, another real-life couple has seemingly filled the spot he and Scarlett were trying to establish for themselves in WWE, and Kross has taken note.

"I try to keep it classy, I try not to jump into the divisive subjects, like... To me, this is all I can say: I can't tell people how to feel about what they're seeing and what they want to say," Kross said during an appearance on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast after being asked if he sees any resemblance to Aleister Black and Zelina Vega's act and his and Scarlett's. "This is what I will say: Scarlet and I are very flattered that we're still a subject among people online and fans in wrestling...You never really know if that's the performers doing that or if that is something they're being asked to do."

Kross then noted that the opinion show hosts only know so much, and that ultimately, there's too much noise around pro wrestling.

"People are f**king tired of being told how to feel about what they see and hear," Kross added, noting that he's gone as far as to stop watching opinion shows to keep himself in check. "So, I can't throw shade, you know what I mean?"

