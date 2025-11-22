What Killer Kross Misses Most About WWE

Even though he and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, have been gone from WWE for several months now, Killer Kross remains a topic of conversation, as evident by Ariel Helwani's series of questions to AEW owner Tony Khan about him during an interview. But overall, the discussion around Kross has little to do with him going to AEW or his independent work, and more so regarding his former employers. Both Kross and Bordeaux have continued to express a fondness for WWE, even after both felt WWE was weird towards them leading up to their departure, and have even left the door open for a return.

During a recent stop at "Keepin it 100 with Konnan," Kross was given another opportunity to reflect on the positive moments of his second WWE tenure. This included the things he missed the most about the promotion, something he was directly asked by co-host, former WCW star and long-time Kross associate, Disco Inferno.

"Just cracking jokes with the boys," Kross said. "Once you all...You know, you can be on the road with somebody, you can go up and down on the tour bus, with the European tours, you can go out to the nightclubs and the bars, and you can share a meal and drink, whatever...But it's not actually till you work with one another that you really warm up to each other, because that's when you figure out who somebody actually is, you know what I mean?

"When you're in the ring with them, and you're making money, and you're protecting each other, and you're taking the audience on a ride...I worked with a lot more people than the general public knows, because before the house shows were gone, and the UK tours, I worked with a lot of people. I miss being able to see the guys, week to week. But to be honest, I talk to most of them still. We're still sending memes and stuff back and forth."

