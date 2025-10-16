Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Comes Clean About Post-WrestleMania Viral Rant
With the dust finally settled regarding their run, and exit, and WWE, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are beginning to go into more detail about their final few months with the promotion. And that includes the now famous post-WrestleMania viral promo Kross cut, which had fans questioning whether he was working or shooting, and arguably the promo that helped stir groundswell for support Kross received over the next few months.
Speaking about the promo on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Kross talked about the promo, from the mindset he had going into it, to some interesting interactions he had with WWE personnel regarding the promo just one day later.
"Well, as I said, [it was a] work, but obviously based off of real things," Kross said. "That's like the fine line of pro wrestling that makes those connections, right? What resonates with people...So we do that, everybody loved it, we leave. The next day was weird at 'Raw.'
"So...I get a phone call from somebody in talent relations. And he says 'Creative is...not happy. There's heat. They're pissed.' I was like 'Well, I'll apologize about that. Let me go take care of that right now. I have a great relationship with them. They're right across the hall.' And he's like 'Uhh...' And I said 'No, dude, this is my fault. Let me take care of it. No problem.'
Kross Reveals He And Triple H Cleared The Air Over Promo
It turned out there was a problem though, as when Kross went over to discuss the promo with creative, none of them expressed issues with him, and some even admitted they hadn't even seen the promo. After taking a walk around the arena and interacting with other WWE personnel, Kross found that no one seemed to have any particular problem with his promo, leading to him calling back the person from talent relations to straighten things out.
"I call him back, no answer," Kross said. "The next day, no answer. I think it was like the third day he finally picks up. He's like 'Yeah, I shouldn't have said it that way. I apologize. It was actually Hunter.' And I was like 'Man. So since we've spoke, have you talked to Hunter and explained everything to him that I explained to you?' And he's like 'No.'
"And I was like 'So you're letting our boss just sit there and fume for how many days now? You could've just told me this on Monday. He was down the hall. I could go talk to him and just explain all of this. This is like a misunderstanding.' So I eventually did speak with Hunter and cleared the air with him...He was super cool about it once we spoke to him. He understood where I was coming from, what I was trying to do."
