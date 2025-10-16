Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Comes Clean About Post-WrestleMania Viral Rant

With the dust finally settled regarding their run, and exit, and WWE, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are beginning to go into more detail about their final few months with the promotion. And that includes the now famous post-WrestleMania viral promo Kross cut, which had fans questioning whether he was working or shooting, and arguably the promo that helped stir groundswell for support Kross received over the next few months.

Speaking about the promo on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Kross talked about the promo, from the mindset he had going into it, to some interesting interactions he had with WWE personnel regarding the promo just one day later.

"Well, as I said, [it was a] work, but obviously based off of real things," Kross said. "That's like the fine line of pro wrestling that makes those connections, right? What resonates with people...So we do that, everybody loved it, we leave. The next day was weird at 'Raw.'

"So...I get a phone call from somebody in talent relations. And he says 'Creative is...not happy. There's heat. They're pissed.' I was like 'Well, I'll apologize about that. Let me go take care of that right now. I have a great relationship with them. They're right across the hall.' And he's like 'Uhh...' And I said 'No, dude, this is my fault. Let me take care of it. No problem.'