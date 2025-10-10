Scarlett Bordeaux Shares 'Red Flag' From Most Recent WWE Contract Negotiations

Scarlett Bordeaux isn't happy with the way her contract negotiations with WWE went and feels it was misogynistic in how she was spoken to about her future.

Bordeaux and her husband, Karrion Kross, left WWE earlier this year after their contracts with WWE expired. Kross was surprised by the way he exited the company, and his wife has given her story about her departure, stating that her future in the promotion hinged on Kross re-signing with WWE. In her appearance on "Insight," Bordeaux said that WWE told her that they would discuss a new contract with her only after Kross re-signed, despite her joining the company before him.

"So, after you [Kross] talked to the representative of talent relations about your contract, one of the last questions before the 24-hour notice was given, Kevin [Kross] asked where I stood in all these contract negotiations. And they said, 'We'll get to her once we're done with you,' which I took as them using me as leverage against him. I do feel like if he agreed within the 24 hours that they would have offered me something. Would it have been the same amount as it was before? Would it have been less? I don't know. But all in all, it felt like a massive, massive red flag, and I did feel like it did come off a bit misogynistic because originally I was hired before you [Kross]," she said.

Scarlett added that she felt slighted by the conversation, as it made her seem like she had little value as a solo act.

"And the idea that I have no value without him and it's only, you know, determined by whether or not he signs, like that came off as very misogynistic to me," said Bordeaux.

She had a two-year run with WWE between 2019 and 2021, before returning with Kross a year later.