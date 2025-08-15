Latest Update On Karrion Kross & Scarlett Departing WWE

The WWE contracts of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have seemingly expired, though not everyone is convinced the situation is entirely as it seems. Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed the latest updates he's heard regarding their status, with both Kross and WWE insisting the situation is legitimate. While their contracts may have truly expired, some still believe that this is all part of a plan.

"One person involved in independent wrestling brought up [that] they are charging a very high price tag and after the conversation said that they weren't buying any of this," Meltzer stated.

Additionally, WWE is still selling Kross' merchandise. While that alone isn't unusual, the company usually marks the items down as clearance, but Meltzer noted that WWE has yet to do so in this instance. The writer has received word from sources within WWE who aren't sure if the situation is legitimate or not, but they do believe that Kross and Bordeaux will be brought back into the company either way. Citing the recent example of Seth Rollins' fake leg injury, Meltzer believes WWE is now keeping the details of some storylines under lock and key, with only a select few individuals kept in the loop.

According to Kross himself, WWE didn't make a contract offer until last week, just days before his deal expired. He also said they only offered him a new deal, and not his wife. When Kross asked for additional information on how the company came to the figure they offered him, he stated that they declined to elaborate and later rescinded the initial offer. So far, now that they're seemingly free agents, the couple have announced a series of convention appearances but have not yet revealed any wrestling bookings.