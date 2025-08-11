Karrion Kross Airs Frustration With WWE Negotiations After Contract Expires

On August 10, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE contracts officially expired, with both stars moving to the company's alumni page this past weekend.

Earlier last week, it was reported that Kross and Bordeaux had been offered a new deal, but nothing seemed to materialize by August 10, leading both stars to become free agents. The timing of Kross' release specifically left fans confused, especially after he became a best-seller in merchandise earlier this year, garnered an immense amount of support from the WWE Universe and was a regularly featured star in recent months during his feud with Sami Zayn. However, in the second part of the Kross' documentary "The Killer," the former NXT Champion shared his thoughts on his contract status, explaining that his negotiations with the promotion were beyond frustrating.

"I expressed interest to renegotiate in early January with WWE. Like I think it's crazy. It's like preposterous that anyone would think that I wouldn't want to be here or like go somewhere else ... it's frustrating cause you express your interest to stay and be here and do things and I'm not going to beg. I've already made it clear. So many months have gone by and never had a single conversation about it until recently," Kross explained. "The conversation made me really angry because I just didn't feel like it was a real conversation ... there wasn't really anything that was discussed of real substance and actually it didn't make me angry and it didn't make me upset. It just really profoundly disappointed me."

Although Kross and Bordeaux departing from WWE has many scratching their heads, there continues to be ongoing speculation about the possibility of their contract situation being part of a detailed work, similarly to Seth Rollins faking an injury to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract at WWE SummerSlam.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Killer Kross" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.