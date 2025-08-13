Karrion Kross Details Creative Process Behind Viral Promo After WWE WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross has talked about his infamous promo after WrestleMania and his thought process behind it

Kross, while speaking on "The Ringer," said the promo that he cut was, in a way, set up after he cut an angry promo on the Hall of Fame red carpet. A producer requested him to do something similar on the Sam Roberts podcast.

"What do you want on the show? [Kross asked the producer] He's like, 'Give me that guy.' And then he shows me the viewership and the metrics, and the monetization. Like, of all the videos that are going up on Twitter, that one's getting a lot of views. So, we're like, okay, if people are enjoying it, you know, as a business, views monetize. So, it all equals the money," he said.

Kross highlighted that he wanted his promo to feel real, as he stated that the audience wouldn't view it if it felt staged.

"So, with that in mind, I'm just thinking, what is the best way for me to entertain and engage people, and where is Karrion Kross in the grand scheme of things? Like, what is the story I'm telling people here? What is the story that has been told? Okay, he's had one match on Raw this year. His group gets nuked. He has no match in Las Vegas, which is his hometown. He lost his match on Raw, the only match he's had all year. He gets punched out by AJ Styles. Like, he's not in a good place. He's in a bad mood. So, I sit down and I just kind of improvisationally, you know, I said what I said. Once it was done, everybody was like, holy sh*t."

Kross recalled that everyone involved was pleased with his promo, but he reminded them to tell the higher-ups that he had no anger against them and that his promo was all part of his character. Unfortunately, some seemingly didn't get the memo as the former WWE star revealed that some backstage were angry and things got "weird" after that moment.