Karrion Kross Addresses Whether The Door Is Still Open At WWE

For the last two months, Karrion Kross (also known as Killer Kross) and Scarlett have enjoyed life as free agents in the professional wrestling space. Is there a potential path for them to return to WWE, though?

While appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Kross and Scarlett addressed whether they considered the door to still be open for them at WWE, where they had spent the previous three years. "I mean, I'll speak for myself. I don't know," Kross said. "I don't know what that door looks like or what's even on the other side of it. I'm still completely perturbed by the conversation that we had. It was so bizarre and strange and shocking."

Just days before his and Scarlett's WWE contracts expired, Kross received an offer for a new deal. When he then inquired about the analytics WWE used to form the dollar amount attached to that potential new contract, however, WWE refused to do so and subsequently rescinded the offer the next day. According to Kross, WWE never made any overtures to Scarlett.

When asked why WWE might have reached out to Kross so close to the end of his former contract, Scarlett chalked it up to it being "sports business."

"It's the kind of stuff I've read about that a lot of entertainment industries do to put the pressure on last minute so you don't have a lot of time to think and you panic," she said. "If you know your value, and the thing is, we know what it feels like to not make money on the indies. We've learned our value. We've struggled. It doesn't scare us, if that makes sense, doesn't scare us being independent."

Echoing Scarlett's sentiments, Kross noted that they would rather earn their own money elsewhere than "collect a handout" with no opportunity to grow as in-ring performers. Currently, the pair are dominating the independent circuit, with notable appearances in GCW, DEFY, and House of Glory.

