Shotzi Discusses Return To Indies For Former WWE Stars

Shotzi has taken over the independent scene in recent months following her WWE release in May in a round of talent cuts following WrestleMania 41, and "The Ballsy Badass" looks like she's having the time of her life. She recently reunited with fellow former WWE talents, and close personal friends, Scarlett and Karrion Kross, now going by Killer Kross once again, in GCW. Kross and Scarlett returned in disguise at GCW Homecoming and helped Shotzi in her match against Matt Cardona. Shotzi told TMZ Sports' "Inside the Ring" that she knew the help was coming, and she was really glad for it.

"That is something that I wanted to happen as soon as I found out that they didn't renew their contracts," Shotzi said. "I originally just asked Scarlett, because that's my girl, and everyone knows that we hang out all the time and I was like, 'Can you please help me in this? Kick him in the nuts, that's all you gotta do.' I was willing to fly her out if I had to. But, they actually were already there doing a signing not too far away, so it just worked out."

Shotzi and Scarlett may not be booked for any tag team matches together as of this writing, but the friends' other project, their Chamber of Horrors YouTube channel, is in full swing for the Halloween season. In the pair's most recent video, Shotzi can be seen sporting her two titles won on the indies, including the Garage Beer Championship.

After the couple helped Shotzi against Cardona, it was announced that Kross will take on "The Indy God" at House of Glory's With Glory Comes Pride event on October 10.

