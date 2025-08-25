Killer Kross' First Opponent Following WWE Release Announced

The former Karrion Kross, now going by Killer Kross once again on the independent scene, has his first opponent post-WWE release after being announced for House of Glory's October 10 show last week. Kross will face off against Matt Cardona, after he and wife Scarlett came to the aid of Shotzi Blackheart in her match against Cardona at GCW Homecoming on Saturday.

HOG made the match official in a post on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday night. In the post, HOG called the men "two of the most controversial stars in wrestling" and referred to Kross as "the hottest free agent on the scene."

Kross and Scarlett attacked Cardona during his match against Blackheart for the Garage Beer World Championship at GCW on Saturday. The pair jumped into the ring in disguises and Scarlett hit "The Indy God" with a low blow. They then removed their masks to the delight of the crowd. After the shocking reveal, Kross sent Cardona through a table set up in the corner of the ring. Kross' HOG appearance was announced on Friday, prior to his GCW appearance and attack on Cardona.

Both Kross and Scarlett's WWE contracts expired on August 10 and the pair were moved to the alumni section of WWE's website. Since then, Kross has been adamant that their departure from the company is "not a work," and their various indie scene appearances seem to confirm that. The couple were also recently announced for a WrestlePro event, titled "Killer Smokeshow" as a nod to the former WWE stars, on September 21. Kross' opponent for that event has yet to be announced.