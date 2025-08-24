Karrion Kross Announced For House Of Glory Show As WWE Puts His Merch On Clearance

With Karrion Kross seeming to be no more, Killer Kross has once again risen from the ashes.

Earlier this month, Karrion Kross and Scarlett exited WWE as their contracts expired, with the former having a potential new deal rescinded and the latter not being offered a new one at all. Since then, the pair have announced a number of appearances across the convention scene as well as the independent wrestling circuit. As revealed on X, one of those dates will take Kross to House of Glory, under his revived ring name, Killer Kross.

"The most dangerous free agent in wrestling has arrived," HOG wrote. "KILLER KROSS makes his long-awaited HOG debut Friday, October 10th!" The October 10 event, titled With Glory Comes Pride, will emanate from the NYC Arena in Jamaica, New York. Three weeks before making his way to House of Glory, Kross will appear alongside Scarlett at Wrestle Pro's Killer Smokeshow event on September 21.

Also in correspondence with his WWE departure, Kross' merchandise on WWE Shop has now been put on clearance, with the three remaining shirts being marked down to about 50% off. A framed collage of Kross' 2022 Extreme Rules victory over Drew McIntyre remains up for sale at regular price, with a piece of match-used ring canvas included inside.

Kross' last WWE match took place on night one of SummerSlam, when he took a clean loss to Sami Zayn. Since then, Zayn has moved over to the "WWE SmackDown" brand, now in line for a WWE United States Championship match against Solo Sikoa.