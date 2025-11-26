Bully Ray Has Identified A 'Sweet Spot' For The Length Of AEW's PPVs

AEW Full Gear 2025 was a show full of twists, turns, and surprises, but the one thing that once again has people talking about the show is the length of it. Including the Tailgate Brawl pre-show that aired on TNT, Full Gear 2025 ran for almost five-and-a-half hours, which has become a common runtime for AEW pay-per-views. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was asked about Full Gear 2025 and its runtime on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," where he stated that there is a sweet spot that AEW can hit as he knows all too well about long shows from his time in ECW.

"When it comes to the length of the show, I understand some fans being upset with that. In ECW back in the day, we would have very long shows at the ECW Arena, but that was for the 1,000 people who showed up to see the show, it wasn't for the people watching on pay-per-view at home, there was no pay-per-view back then for ECW, so it was for the people in attendance. Listen, five hours is a long time to keep an energy level up, no matter what you are doing, and we always compare things to Rock N' Roll, I think that for AEW, the sweet spot for them might be four hours. Knock it down one hour, we know you're never getting this done in three, maybe four hours."

Bully went on to say that there are number of things that last around four hours that manage to keep people interested from start to finish, such as a Football game or even a concert from the likes of Bruce Springsteen. With that in mind, Bully believes that four hours is the mark AEW need to be hitting to keep everyone happy. AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about the length of the AEW pay-per-views, stating that they are contracted to produce events that last around four hours, but that isn't including the pre-show, or any extra time that they may be allowed depending on the city they are in.

