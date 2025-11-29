5 Wrestlers Worse Off After Leaving WWE

Muhammad Hassan famously had one of the more controversial wrestling gimmicks in WWE history, with his character portraying an Arab-American competitor who faced prejudice following the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001. However, shortly after his WWE debut in 2004, Hassan would quickly be positioned as one of the company's next top stars, with his solid in-ring work and excellent promo ability catching the attention of fans, but his thought-provoking persona also made him one of the better heels during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Hassan would eventually find himself wrestling the likes of John Cena and Shawn Michaels, while being given multiple opportunities to capture some of the promotion's top titles, but one match on "WWE SmackDown" would completely change the trajectory of his career.

In the midst of his feud with The Undertaker, Hassan's manager, Daivari, competed against "The Deadman" on a pre-recorded episode of "SmackDown." The Undertaker quickly defeated Daivari, but the post-match angle remains one of the ill-fated moments in WWE history. Before The Undertaker made his exit, Hassan began a prayer ritual, which was followed by a group of masked men dressed in black entering the ring and attacking "The Phenom." The disturbing segment, which resembled a terrorist attack, unfortunately took place just days before the 2005 London Bombings, leading WWE to face severe backlash on a global scale following the broadcast.

In response to the controversy, Hassan's push was completely diminished in the months that followed, and he was fired from WWE in September 2005. Outside of a short stint competing in The Dynasty seven years ago, Hassan has left the wrestling world behind him, as he went back to college after his WWE career and is now a principal at Fulton Junior High School.