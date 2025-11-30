Orange Cassidy Looks Back On 'Low-Stakes' Introduction In AEW

With a combined AEW International Championship reign of 471 days, Orange Cassidy is considered by both the fans and AEW as one of the promotion's biggest stars. Across his career in AEW, Cassidy has also been involved in several high-profile storylines and feuds, but according to the former champion, he never joined the promotion to become one of its main eventers.

"I was such low stakes. I was the 'friend' with Chuck and Trent, right? Like, my part was so minor that I was like: 'Well, if no one cares, then it won't matter,'" Cassidy recalled during an interview with Adrian Hernandez. "I had such low stakes... And then even when my, like, even before AEW, you know, when all my friends and the people I grew up wrestling with are getting all of these opportunities, and I was getting nothing, like, it's 'I got nothing to lose.'"

Cassidy then explained that seeing his friends thrive pushed him to the space where he stopped fearing whether people cared or not, leading him to the space of trying whatever he received.

"I am very, very lucky that AEW allowed me – and the people that I got to wrestle against? I learned from everybody that I wrestled, especially in those early days," he added, praising Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, and all his bigger feuds for elevating him. " It was great...I was lucky," Cassidy admitted.

