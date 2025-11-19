Kyle Fletcher Identifies Jon Moxley & One Other AEW Star As Backstage Leaders

Kyle Fletcher has discussed the relevance of locker room leaders in modern wrestling and named the two AEW stars he feels fit that role.

The relevance of the locker room leader in pro wrestling has changed significantly over the last few years. Gone are the times when some senior figures in the promotion would rule the locker room with an iron fist, a sentiment Fletcher emphasized in his recent appearance on "TMZ Sports."

"I don't necessarily like the term like locker room leader 'cause it's not like one person stands in the middle of the locker room every time and goes like, 'Clean up your trash.' It just doesn't really exist nowadays. I think there are certain people that everyone else just looks to and respects, and it's a very natural and organic thing," he said.

The Australian named former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as a natural locker room leader backstage in the promotion, while also calling the ever-popular Orange Cassidy as another who has led by example.

"I think the one that is the most obvious right now is maybe like Mox. Mox is just one of those people that lives and breathes AEW, and just wants it to succeed more than anything. He's always another one of those people that is always around and always there to offer some super cool insight that you might not normally think of," said Fletcher. "Another one is Orange Cassidy. Since coming back, he's been a great guy that people can look to and really respect and lead by example."

The AEW TNT Champion believes that there is no de facto locker room leader, but there are some stars who inspire confidence in the rest, showing that the promotion is in capable hands.