Eddie Kingston Comments On Jon Moxley Stepping Up As AEW Locker Room Leader

It's hard to get an even bigger promotion at your workplace when you're already the AEW World Champion. And yet Jon Moxley did just that last week when he agreed to a five-year extension with AEW that, in addition to his in-ring duties, also makes him a coach and a mentor in AEW. The move appears to be a popular one, especially with some of Moxley's close friends, like fellow AEW star Eddie Kingston.

In an interview with TV Insider, Kingston was quite optimistic about Mox's new roles, as well as the fact that he'll continue to be around for a while.

"Good, he has five more years of dealing with me," Kingston said of Moxley's extension. "I hope he does it big with this expanded role. But he can't come up to me in a suit and tie with a piece of paper telling me what to do. I'd be like, 'My man, it's like Jay-Z trying to tell DMX what to do. That's why they had their falling out.' A little bit of kidding aside, I'm proud of everything he does. I'll always be proud of him.

"I got his back even if I don't agree sometimes. That's how I see my friendship with him. I just hope his expanded role backstage doesn't take away the focus of the world championship. That's the most important thing outside of his family. Hopefully, all this backstage stuff doesn't distract him from that. It's my only concern, but either way, I got his back, which may force me to do things I don't want to do."