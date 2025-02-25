AEW Star Reveals What Orange Cassidy Does Every Week That Makes Him A Leader Backstage

While his laid back attitude might not signal him to be a leader, Orange Cassidy is one of the most experienced members of the AEW locker room having wrestled for over 20 years, and having more matches in AEW than anyone in the company's history. However, it's the little things that go a long way into making Cassidy a leader, as his former friend Wheeler Yuta revealed during a recent interview with Aaron Machbitz what Cassidy brings to the locker room every week.

"I think Orange Cassidy is a good example of someone who just leads by demonstrating like...he shows up to work every week, he does what he's asked, he brings candy for the boys. That's fun, he just brings like four bags of candy to the locker room every week, but like he's always on time, he does his stuff, he hits his times, he's always a very model employee I would say. So he's sort of like a quiet leader that everyone just like looks up to and respects. Not me obviously, I hate him, screw that guy, go Death Riders."

Speaking of the Death Riders, Yuta was a little more biased in picking someone else who he sees as a locker room leader. "Jon Moxley, I think really does like try to lead by example, and he's really tried to build the culture at AEW into something we can be proud of." Yuta rounded off by saying that the aim of the Death Riders is to bring the best versions of everyone to the forefront and make AEW the place where performers can finally be the people they always wanted to be, even if it means beating people up to achieve that goal.

